FBNQuest discusses investing towards children’s future

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, recently hosted a session themed ‘Investing/ Planning Towards Your Children’s Future’ to commemorate Children’s Day.

The organisation, through its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series, hosted a webinar aimed at encouraging parents on the necessary steps they need to take when it comes to planning for their children’s future.

The session provided insights on how parents can commence their journey to providing financial freedom for their children through adequate planning and investment techniques. Some of the key topics discussed centered around investing, preserving and securing the future financially for children.

The webinar featured an interactive panel discussion from experts that examined key issues in relation to the basic financial instruments such as children education trust and mutual funds needed to be effectively put in place.

The discussants featured seasoned experts from the FBNQuest team; Laura Fisayo- Kolawole, Head Equities and Alternatives, FBNQuest Asset Management; Anne Oragwu, Head Affluent, FBNQuest Asset Management; and Rotimi Obende, Strategy and Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees with Ibrahim Suleiman, Actor and Co-Host, Due Parenting Podcast acting as the panel moderator.

Speaking on the session, Barbara Ezeife, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, stated: “At FBNQuest, one of our pillars as responsible corporate citizens focuses on driving financial literacy, as we believe it is pivotal to building sustainable economic growth. We remain committed to contributing to this collective goal by participating and hosting more sessions that will enable us add value to individuals across the country.”

Participants at the webinar session were equipped with strategiesto implement that would give them peace of mind knowing their children will grow up financially secure. FBNQuest launched its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series in 2020. The series focuses on market, industry, lifestyle, consumer insights and analyses that are crucial for individual and corporate success.

These sessions feature seasoned professionals from FBNQuest, as well as other industry experts in corporate and private investment management, wealth preservation, financial advisory and other areas of interest. Please visit www.fbnquest. com and follow @fbnquest on social media to know more about the webinar series

