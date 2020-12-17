FBNQuest drives women economic empowerment initiatives

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to promoting economic empowerment, through the delivery of an online financial planning session and the sponsorship of the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. WISCAR is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering and developing professional women to contribute to development and growth in Nigeria and Africa. During the Annual WISCAR 2020 conference themed ‘The Future We Want,’ participants were encouraged to visualise and reimagine the future they want for themselves and the next generation.

The event was the culmination of a unique and structured one year mentoring program for young female professionals and entrepreneurs. According to a statement from FBNQuest, the organisation also partnered with Leading Ladies Africa, a non-profit organisation, focused on equipping African women with the skills required to take on leadership roles across all sectors to deliver a webinar themed ‘Financial Planning 101: Starting your Journey to Wealth.’

Like this: Like Loading...