FBNQuest empowers women via partnership with HerVest

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to empowering women in collaboration with HerVest NG, a social enterprise providing financial inclusion for women. According to a statement from FBNQuest, by addressing the $15.6 billion gender gap in agriculture, providing growth opportunities towards specific crops, grain banking and provision of digitised e-extension services to female small-scale farmers in rural areas, cooperative members at HerVest earn competitive returns, while strengthening the financial capacity of female farmers through access to capital, training sessions and markets. This partnership with HerVest was established as an innovative approach toward educating and empowering women on the importance of growing their businesses through proper financial planning.

 

Telecoms: Collaborations for broadband gain momentum

Amidst several issues arising from the SIM registration suspension and its impacts on the sector, telecommunications forges ahead in the first quarter as the regulator rallied stakeholders for the implementation of the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. SAMSON AKINTARO reports One of the major events that shaped the ICT industry in the first quarter was the […]
MTN to exit Middle East to focus on Africa

South African mobile operator, MTN Group, will exit the Middle East in the medium term, it said on Thursday, starting with the sale of its 75 per cent stake in MTN Syria, as part of plans to focus on Africa. According to Reuters, MTN is in advanced talks to sell the stake in MTN Syria […]
Ahmed: Nigeria to raise $3bn Eurobond in October

Nigeria will raise about $3 billion selling Eurobonds in the second week of October, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said in a Bloomberg TV interview yesterday. The minister, who noted that the Federal Government had received approval from the National Assembly to raise $6.1 billion from overseas, said: "So […]

