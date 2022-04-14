FBNQuest empowers women via partnership with HerVest

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to empowering women in collaboration with HerVest NG, a social enterprise providing financial inclusion for women. According to a statement from FBNQuest, by addressing the $15.6 billion gender gap in agriculture, providing growth opportunities towards specific crops, grain banking and provision of digitised e-extension services to female small-scale farmers in rural areas, cooperative members at HerVest earn competitive returns, while strengthening the financial capacity of female farmers through access to capital, training sessions and markets. This partnership with HerVest was established as an innovative approach toward educating and empowering women on the importance of growing their businesses through proper financial planning.
