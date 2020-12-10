FBNQuest: Exit from recession depends on oil market recovery

Only a recovery in oil prices will enable the Nigerian economy successfully exit its current recession, FBNQuest has said. In a report, obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the investment banking firm, noted that the country’s latest recession, like the previous one, was primarily triggered by the sharp fall in oil prices, and that a recovery in the price of the commodity will be “as ever the determinant of a modest recovery.”

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a few weeks ago, showed that the economy sunk into its second recession in less than five years as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. It had earlier recorded a 6.10 per cent contraction in the second quarter. The NBS report indicated that the slump was occasioned by oil price crash brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in its report titled, “Q4 2020 Economic Outlook: Out of reverse and into second gear,” FBNQuest pointed out that while the rate of contraction slowed in Q3’ 20, “due to the end of the domestic and external lockdowns, which have given a boost to the crude price, “the economic slump this year and the recovery next year will be, “subdued because of the Nigeria’s limited global integration and the slow pace of policy reform.” According to the firm, “this latest recession, like the last and its predecessors, can be traced to oil price softness (as well as the pandemic). For a successful exit, we must look for an oil price recovery because project diversification of the economy remains just that (a project).

