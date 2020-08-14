Business

FBNQuest expects N410/$1 NAFEX rate by year end

The naira exchange rate to the dollar on the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window, also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX), will likely drop to N410/$1 by the end of the year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts made the prediction in a note ob-tained by New Telegraph yesterday. In the wake of the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), the naira has come under pressure in the forex markets as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced measures to try to conserve the external reserves.

Specifically, the naira has come under pressure on the I&E window (where it has depreciated from N372/$1 in March to over N385 per dollar as at yesterday) following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) moves to achieve exchange rate unification to enable the country access $1.5billion from the World Bank. According to FBNQuest analysts, “the FGN is in talks with the World Bank over budget deficit financing of $1.5 billion.

It could well be that the bank is pushing for fx reform. The CBN has been moving towards unification of rates since March but at its own pace. “If the bank was to disburse, the CBN might briefly supply the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window to reduce the backlog of payments. Our hunch is that the I&E rate will be around N410 at end-year, noting that the CBN has shown some flexibility in its market intervention sales for retail.”

