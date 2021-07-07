Business

FBNQuest: FG’s N7.99trn revenue projection optimistic

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have raised questions about Federal Government’s 2021 revenue collection projections, especially with respect to the country’s capacity to service its debts. In a report obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, the analysts said that the government’s N7.99 trillion projection for total revenue this year was “highly optimistic.”

The analysts stated: “The FGN’s domestic debt service has broadly stabilised, rising by less than one per cent y/y to N613 billion in Q1’21. Encouragingly, our chart shows a shift in debt service away from NTBs (Nigerian T-bills) towards FGN bonds, for which maturities now extend to 30 years. “The burden is onerous because of the paucity of revenue collection, for which Nigeria has one of the worst ratios in the Emerging Market (EM) universe. According to the 2021 budget, total debt service (domestic and external as well as sinking fund contributions) of N3.32 trillion represents 41.6 per cent of total revenue collection.

“In practice, however, the outturn will surely be rather worse because of a highly optimistic projection of N7.99 trillion for total revenue. On a like-for-like basis, the ratio hit 74.5 per cent in the first three quarters of last year. After paying the salaries and benefits of its employees, the FGN has limited resources for the capital spending required for the transformation of the economy.”

The analysts, who predicted that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio is unlikely to improve anytime soon, pointed out that “in February, the Federal Finance Minister set an aggressive target of total revenue collection hitting 15 per cent of GDP by 2023. The outturn was a pitiful 5.9 per cent last year (N9.0trn) for gross federally collected revenue (ie before distribution to the three tiers) according to CBN’s fiscal data, and the attainment of the target would require at least another N20 trillion and more like N25 trillion.”

They also noted that the “DMO’s data do not cover interest payments on the FGN’s Ways and Means advances from the CBN. “There is talk, however, of securitising these advances. If this takes place, the debt becomes FGN debt and its servicing will be incorporated in the DMO’s quarterly data release.

As a point of reference, we note that the budget office shows interest payments on the advances at N686 billion in January- September 2020. The cost clearly rises with the size of the unfunded FGN deficit (ie that part in excess of the domestic and external funding targets set the DMO),” the analysts added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stocks to watch for positive investment returns

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Some sectors still have strong potential to provide good returns for investors in the New Year. CHRIS UGWU writes The Nigerian stock market ended the year 2020 on an impressive note, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks. The equities benchmark index in Africa’s largest economy recorded its highest return, rising 50.02 […]
Business

Basel issues principles to boost banks’ resilience

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

SAFEGUARDS Technology-related threats have increased importance of banks’ operational resilience     The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has issued principles for operational resilience, which aim to make banks better able to withstand, adapt to and recover from severe adverse events.   In a statement posted on its website yesterday, the committee said it was […]
Business

Tariff increase places importers in dilemma

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

There is apprehension among importers that there will be cargo shortfall in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 following the increasing exchange rate, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commences implementation of the new exchange rate introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to process imports coming into the country, shippers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica