FBNQuest: FG’s N7.99trn revenue projection optimistic

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have raised questions about Federal Government’s 2021 revenue collection projections, especially with respect to the country’s capacity to service its debts. In a report obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, the analysts said that the government’s N7.99 trillion projection for total revenue this year was “highly optimistic.”

The analysts stated: “The FGN’s domestic debt service has broadly stabilised, rising by less than one per cent y/y to N613 billion in Q1’21. Encouragingly, our chart shows a shift in debt service away from NTBs (Nigerian T-bills) towards FGN bonds, for which maturities now extend to 30 years. “The burden is onerous because of the paucity of revenue collection, for which Nigeria has one of the worst ratios in the Emerging Market (EM) universe. According to the 2021 budget, total debt service (domestic and external as well as sinking fund contributions) of N3.32 trillion represents 41.6 per cent of total revenue collection.

“In practice, however, the outturn will surely be rather worse because of a highly optimistic projection of N7.99 trillion for total revenue. On a like-for-like basis, the ratio hit 74.5 per cent in the first three quarters of last year. After paying the salaries and benefits of its employees, the FGN has limited resources for the capital spending required for the transformation of the economy.”

The analysts, who predicted that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio is unlikely to improve anytime soon, pointed out that “in February, the Federal Finance Minister set an aggressive target of total revenue collection hitting 15 per cent of GDP by 2023. The outturn was a pitiful 5.9 per cent last year (N9.0trn) for gross federally collected revenue (ie before distribution to the three tiers) according to CBN’s fiscal data, and the attainment of the target would require at least another N20 trillion and more like N25 trillion.”

They also noted that the “DMO’s data do not cover interest payments on the FGN’s Ways and Means advances from the CBN. “There is talk, however, of securitising these advances. If this takes place, the debt becomes FGN debt and its servicing will be incorporated in the DMO’s quarterly data release.

As a point of reference, we note that the budget office shows interest payments on the advances at N686 billion in January- September 2020. The cost clearly rises with the size of the unfunded FGN deficit (ie that part in excess of the domestic and external funding targets set the DMO),” the analysts added

