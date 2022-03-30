Business

FBNQuest harps on estate planning

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, dedicated to providing Trust solutions to individuals, has stressed the need for estate planning among the Muslim faithfuls. The company brought together Muslim faithful to share deep insights on the importance of estate planning and the provisions within Islam. Speaking at the event, Babajide Fetuga, Head, Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees, encouraged individuals to embrace estate planning to ensure that their loved ones and favoured charities are catered to while fulfilling the guidelines set in the Qur’an. “While estate planning is for everyone, regardless of religion, as the first and one of the leading providers of trust services in Nigeria, FBNQuest Trustees is positioned to support Muslim clients in their desire to leave a legacy that aligns with their beliefs,” he said. “Over the years, we have gained experience and developed expertise in Islamic Inheritance planning, among other types of Estate Planning solutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

I’ll be turning my passion for helping people into philanthropy, NFT Heros boss Fidelis Iruedo  

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Nigeria’s budding entrepreneurs, who is partly based in Dubai, Fidelis Junior Iruedo, has said that part of his plans for 2022 is to turn his love for helping people into philanthropy by launching a  foundation. He made this assertion when he declared during a live Instagram chat on his handled @thisisfideljnr: “I’m […]
Business Feature

Full deregulation: Paying high cost for failed govt policies

Posted on Author In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI captures the heartbeat of Nigerians on the rising price of cooking gas and the recent announcement by the Federal Government that it will by next year fully deregulate the downstream oil and gas industry by removing the subsidy of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and raise the pump price by over […]
Business

CBN: No need to convert customers’ forex into naira

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again dismissed speculation in some quarters that it was planning to convert the foreign exchange (FX) in domiciliary accounts of bank customers into naira. In a press release made available to journalists yesterday, which was signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica