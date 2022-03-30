FBNQuest harps on estate planning

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, dedicated to providing Trust solutions to individuals, has stressed the need for estate planning among the Muslim faithfuls. The company brought together Muslim faithful to share deep insights on the importance of estate planning and the provisions within Islam. Speaking at the event, Babajide Fetuga, Head, Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees, encouraged individuals to embrace estate planning to ensure that their loved ones and favoured charities are catered to while fulfilling the guidelines set in the Qur’an. “While estate planning is for everyone, regardless of religion, as the first and one of the leading providers of trust services in Nigeria, FBNQuest Trustees is positioned to support Muslim clients in their desire to leave a legacy that aligns with their beliefs,” he said. “Over the years, we have gained experience and developed expertise in Islamic Inheritance planning, among other types of Estate Planning solutions.
