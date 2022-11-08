FBNQuest identifies strong opportunities to bolster capital structure

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has noted that although outlook for business environment remains uncertain over the next six months, strong opportunities to bolster capital structures are visible to pursue strategic business prospects.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Funds, Mrs. Ijeoma Agboti, also advised private mid-cap companies to explore the capital financing options available in the local financial markets.

According to her, “a difficult economic environment provides a good opportunity to restrategise and position for recovery.” She emphasised that the current economic headwinds facing midcap businesses placed a demand on business leaders to carefully plan their capital needs with a view to optimisation and defensive positioning.

She, therefore, urged investors to decipher attractive opportunities presented by quality issuers. On his part, Head of the Equity Research team of FBNQuest, Mr Tunde Abidoye, in his presentation on the prospects for Nigeria’s macroeconomics, highlighted the outlook for public debt, exchange rate and inflation.

Abidoye said: “Businesses and investors now face difficult conditions including mounting pressures on inflation and exchange rate, constrained disposable income as well as growing pressure from the external sector.

“Given the challenges on both the global and domestic fronts, it is essential for businesses and investors to have informed views on important macroeconomic variables in order to minimise business risks and to develop a long-term strategy to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”

FBNQuest is a leading merchant banking and asset .anagement group in sub-Saharan Africa that delivers a wide range of financial services through various businesses – Corporate and Investment Banking, Investment Management (Asset Management, Alternative Investments, Agency Services and Trustees) and Institutional Securities (Structured Products, Fixed Income, Currencies & Treasury and Equities).

All FBNQuest companies share a common vision, set of values, brand identity and culture, built on hiring and nurturing the best talent and following the best practices and processes.

