Business

FBNQuest identifies strong opportunities to bolster capital structure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has noted that although outlook for business environment remains uncertain over the next six months, strong opportunities to bolster capital structures are visible to pursue strategic business prospects.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Funds, Mrs. Ijeoma Agboti, also advised private mid-cap companies to explore the capital financing options available in the local financial markets.

According to her, “a difficult economic environment provides a good opportunity to restrategise and position for recovery.” She emphasised that the current economic headwinds facing midcap businesses placed a demand on business leaders to carefully plan their capital needs with a view to optimisation and defensive positioning.

She, therefore, urged investors to decipher attractive opportunities presented by quality issuers. On his part, Head of the Equity Research team of FBNQuest, Mr Tunde Abidoye, in his presentation on the prospects for Nigeria’s macroeconomics, highlighted the outlook for public debt, exchange rate and inflation.

Abidoye said: “Businesses and investors now face difficult conditions including mounting pressures on inflation and exchange rate, constrained disposable income as well as growing pressure from the external sector.

“Given the challenges on both the global and domestic fronts, it is essential for businesses and investors to have informed views on important macroeconomic variables in order to minimise business risks and to develop a long-term strategy to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”

FBNQuest is a leading merchant banking and asset .anagement group in sub-Saharan Africa that delivers a wide range of financial services through various businesses – Corporate and Investment Banking, Investment Management (Asset Management, Alternative Investments, Agency Services and Trustees) and Institutional Securities (Structured Products, Fixed Income, Currencies & Treasury and Equities).

All FBNQuest companies share a common vision, set of values, brand identity and culture, built on hiring and nurturing the best talent and following the best practices and processes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Border closure: Succour for agric sector

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Exactly one year after the Federal Government shut the country’s border in its quest to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, reports have shown that the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has buoyed sales and profits for many agro-processing companies and local farmers in the country. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, […]
Business

AGF: IPPIS boosts transparency in payroll administration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) policy has brought transparency in government payroll administration and enhanced efficiency in the planning for personnel emoluments, according to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.   Idris said this while speaking at the training workshop for IPPIS role players in Federal […]
Business

Meter manufacturing: Momas to train 4,000 Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd. (MEMMCOL) Metering School says it will train no fewer than 4,000 Nigerian youths on meter installation and manufacturing in 2022. Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman, MEMMCOL, disclosed this in an interview in Lagos. Balogun noted that the huge metering gap in the electricity sector was an opportunity to create employment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica