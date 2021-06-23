Business

FBNQuest: Inflationary pressures could persist until year end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

High food prices are likely to continue to fuel inflationary pressures in the country until the end of this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts, who were commenting further on the inflation data for May recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), pointed out that although food inflation dropped marginally to 22.28 per cent y/y in May from 22.72 per cent in the previous month “the headline rate remains well above the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s single-digit target, eroding consumers’ purchasing power.”

According to the NBS data, headline inflation dropped for the second consecutive month to 17.93 per cent (year-onyear) in May compared to 18.12 per cent in the preceeding month. The drop in inflation to 18.12 per cent in April from 18.17 per cent recorded in March was the first decline recorded in the rate in 20 months. Commenting on the data, the FBNQuest Research analysts stated: “Food inflation remains the primary driver of the high headline rate recorded. It has been on the rise since the closure of the country’s land borders in August ‘19.

Although we saw a slight slowdown in April and May, food inflation is still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) partly attributes the softening to its interventions in various sectors of the economy to stimulate aggregate demand and boost production, particularly for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ABP farmers to enjoy seamless account opening processes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ecobank Nigeria has assured farmers, who are beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programmes (ABP) for the 2020 wet season and members of the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN), of a seamless account opening and loan processing.   According to the bank, farmers need not panic as it is committed and will […]
Business

Price of maize to tumble as govt releases 300,000MT

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Price of maize is heading for a crash with the impending release of 300,000 metric tonnes into Nigerian market from strategic anchors under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Billed for release next month, watchers are of the view that it will bring down the current price from N155,000 […]
Business

Huawei faces ban in Britain, uncertainty swirls over timing, extent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network on Tuesday in a momentous decision that will delight Washington, dismay Beijing and signal the end of a two-decade long partnership with the country’s biggest mobile operator. The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica