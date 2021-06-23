FBNQuest: Inflationary pressures could persist until year end

High food prices are likely to continue to fuel inflationary pressures in the country until the end of this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts, who were commenting further on the inflation data for May recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), pointed out that although food inflation dropped marginally to 22.28 per cent y/y in May from 22.72 per cent in the previous month “the headline rate remains well above the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s single-digit target, eroding consumers’ purchasing power.”

According to the NBS data, headline inflation dropped for the second consecutive month to 17.93 per cent (year-onyear) in May compared to 18.12 per cent in the preceeding month. The drop in inflation to 18.12 per cent in April from 18.17 per cent recorded in March was the first decline recorded in the rate in 20 months. Commenting on the data, the FBNQuest Research analysts stated: “Food inflation remains the primary driver of the high headline rate recorded. It has been on the rise since the closure of the country’s land borders in August ‘19.

Although we saw a slight slowdown in April and May, food inflation is still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) partly attributes the softening to its interventions in various sectors of the economy to stimulate aggregate demand and boost production, particularly for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).”

