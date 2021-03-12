FBNQuest: MDAs’ function duplication fuelling high expenditure

Duplication of functions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) is one of the main reasons for the perennial high recurrent expenditure challenge faced by the Federal Government, analysts at FBNQuest, have said. The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, pointed out that the Debt Management Office (DMO) had a very challenging funding target given that borrowing needs of the government have soared due to the sharp fall in revenue collection, particularly in Q2’20. They said: “The valid criticism of FGN expenditure is not that it spends too much.

If it collected far more revenue, it could make far larger capital releases with a positive developmental impact. The criticism is that its spending is skewed towards recurrent items, notably wages and salaries, and that there is not a huge amount to show for it. “In March-November ’20 recurrent items represented 79.9 per cent of total spending rather than the 77 per cent projected in the FGN’s annual budget, according to CBN monthly reports. The total exceeded the pro rata monthly budget of N901bn just three times in the period, twice narrowly and the third time (March) by N200 billion.

“Over the period capital spending was well below budget and outlays on overheads were well ahead. It seems that spending overruns and unforeseen items are generally posted as overheads. Personnel costs are rising, which may suggest that the FGN is honouring the latest national minimum wage.

Like this: Like Loading...