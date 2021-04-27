FBNQuest Merchant Bank declares N6.52bn profit

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N6.52 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

This represents a 57.3 per cent increase from the figure recorded in the previous year, as reported by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mallam Bello Maccido, at the 6th Annual General Meeting, which held on April 23, 2021 in Lagos. This strong performance was despite significant macro-economic headwinds linked to COVID-19, which saw Nigeria slip into recession for the second time in less than five years.

However, there was a robust growth in key business lines, especially in fixed income trading, corporate banking and asset management supported the strong performance recorded by the organisation. Speaking at the annual general meeting, Managing Director/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank,

Kayode Akinkugbe, said: “The bank commenced a new three year-strategy cycle in 2020, having set clear objectives and aspirations founded on the premise of a temperate macroeconomic and operating environment

