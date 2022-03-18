FBNQuest Merchant Bank registers N100bn CP on FMDQ

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the registration of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. The registration of this CP Programme strategically positions FBNQuest Merchant Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme and quote same on FMDQ Exchange for visibility of the issue and desired transparency for the investors. According to a statement from the FMDQ, FBNQuest Merchant Bank is a leading corporate and investment banking house, delivering high-end financial products and services to clients in targeted sectors of the economy.

The registration of this CP programme, which is also sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, validates the Exchange’s conscious drive to support the capital market needs of corporates and governments and to further deepen the Nigerian financial markets, and ultimately, the nation’s economy. “In keeping with its commitment to develop the DCM, FMDQ Exchange shall sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth,” the Exchange said.

