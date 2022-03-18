Business

FBNQuest Merchant Bank registers N100bn CP on FMDQ

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the registration of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. The registration of this CP Programme strategically positions FBNQuest Merchant Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme and quote same on FMDQ Exchange for visibility of the issue and desired transparency for the investors. According to a statement from the FMDQ, FBNQuest Merchant Bank is a leading corporate and investment banking house, delivering high-end financial products and services to clients in targeted sectors of the economy.

The registration of this CP programme, which is also sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, validates the Exchange’s conscious drive to support the capital market needs of corporates and governments and to further deepen the Nigerian financial markets, and ultimately, the nation’s economy. “In keeping with its commitment to develop the DCM, FMDQ Exchange shall sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth,” the Exchange said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Edo: A season of panic over violence, robberies

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA

For two weeks, social life, schools, businesses, including markets, banks abruptly came to a halt in Benin, the Edo State capital. Residents became strangers in other lands as rival secret cult groups and armed robbers unleashed terror on the ancient City and adjoining towns. CAJETAN MMUTA takes a look at the ugly scenarios and reports […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak, loses N4bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.03 per cent to halt three days gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors crave to increase capital gains. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the market closed the trading day on […]
Business

Naira gains at I&E window after sustained slide

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

For the first time this week, the naira strengthened at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N400 per dollar from an opening rate of N401.04/$1, data on the FMDQ website shows. The local currency’s recovery yesterday evening at the I&E window came after it traded for as high as N422.59 per dollar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica