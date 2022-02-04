Business

FBNQuest: MPC may hike rates in March

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on FBNQuest: MPC may hike rates in March

The imminent withdrawal of accommodative monetary policies globally, high inflation as well as the recovery of output growth in the country’s economy will push the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to implement two rate increases of 50bps this year, with the first hike likely to occur at its next meeting in March, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report titled: “Nigeria 2022 Research Outlook: A gentle but steady recovery,” seen by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that the US Federal Reserve had signalled the start of its quantitative tightening programme, with interest rate increases set to begin in March 2022 and balance sheet reduction later in 2022. According to the analysts, the Fed’s tightening programme “will result in flight to quality of capital as global fund managers shift their asset allocation away from riskier markets, currency devaluation, and higher market interest rates for emerging and developing countries.”

They further stated: “The base effects from the pandemic have declined. Thus, we expect Nigeria’s GDP growth to slow to 2.7per cent in 2022 from 3.0per cent in 2021. We expect the nonoil sector, driven by services, to stand out, similar to 2021. However, the oil industry’s evacuation concerns, which have slowed expansion in the past, should become less problematic. “We see the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) implementing two rate increases of 50bps in 2022, possibly starting at its next meeting in March ’22. Withdrawal of accommodative monetary policies globally, the recovery of output growth in the domestic economy, and high inflation will leave the MPC with limited alternatives.” Given their expectation of rising rates and the likelihood that the Debt Management Office (DMO) may increase its issuance, the analysts said: “We prefer Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) and the short-end of the curve.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Access Bank’s DiamondXtra set to make millionaires daily

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

In a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season, Access Bank Plc has said that with its DiamondXtra product, it is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million. Also ready to reward another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20 years) […]

nngx
Business

UPDC falls below NGX free float requirements

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the acquisition of majority shares of UPDC Plc by Custodian Investment Plc, the company has fallen below the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) free float requirements of 20 per cent of issued share capital or N20 billion free float value for companies listed on the exchange’s main board.   Free float means the number of […]
Business

Report: Nigeria’s PMI hits nine-month high in May

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Growth in the Nigerian private sector gained momentum in May, with business conditions at their best level in nine months, Stanbic IBTC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report shows. According to the report, Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 in May, up from 52.9 in April. As the report puts it, “at 54.4 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica