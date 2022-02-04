FBNQuest: MPC may hike rates in March

The imminent withdrawal of accommodative monetary policies globally, high inflation as well as the recovery of output growth in the country’s economy will push the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to implement two rate increases of 50bps this year, with the first hike likely to occur at its next meeting in March, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report titled: “Nigeria 2022 Research Outlook: A gentle but steady recovery,” seen by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that the US Federal Reserve had signalled the start of its quantitative tightening programme, with interest rate increases set to begin in March 2022 and balance sheet reduction later in 2022. According to the analysts, the Fed’s tightening programme “will result in flight to quality of capital as global fund managers shift their asset allocation away from riskier markets, currency devaluation, and higher market interest rates for emerging and developing countries.”

They further stated: “The base effects from the pandemic have declined. Thus, we expect Nigeria’s GDP growth to slow to 2.7per cent in 2022 from 3.0per cent in 2021. We expect the nonoil sector, driven by services, to stand out, similar to 2021. However, the oil industry’s evacuation concerns, which have slowed expansion in the past, should become less problematic. “We see the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) implementing two rate increases of 50bps in 2022, possibly starting at its next meeting in March ’22. Withdrawal of accommodative monetary policies globally, the recovery of output growth in the domestic economy, and high inflation will leave the MPC with limited alternatives.” Given their expectation of rising rates and the likelihood that the Debt Management Office (DMO) may increase its issuance, the analysts said: “We prefer Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) and the short-end of the curve.”

