Business

FBNQuest mutual funds outperform 5-year benchmarks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, recently held annual general meetings for five mutual funds managed by the firm. The funds are the FBN Balanced Fund, FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund, FBN Eurobond Fund, FBN Bond Fund and the FBN Money Market Fund. The fund manager continues to deliver commendable results, which is demonstrated by strong performance across all its funds.

The FBN Bond Fund was the best performing of the mutual funds, returning 104.20 per cent over the five-year period whilst its US Dollar fund, the FBN Eurobond Fund, returned 48.43 per cent in US Dollars over the same period. The FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund also outperformed its benchmark by 38.22 per cent in the five-year period. Commenting on the performance of the funds, Ike Onyia, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, said: “Our strong performance track record is premised on the research capabilities, insights and experience of our portfolio management and research teams.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Zenith, UBA, GTB, 4 others spend N258.13bn on personnel

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Seven deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country spent a total of N258.13billion on personnel in the first six months of the year, H1’20 results released by the lenders show. The figure is 4.1 per cent (N10.7billion) more than the N247.47billion the lenders spent on staff in the corresponding period of last year. The seven […]
Business Top Stories

Report: FG’s $1.5bn World Bank loan delayed over reforms

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sticky points: Fuel subsidy and exchange rate The World Bank is unlikely to approve a much-needed $1.5 billion for Nigeria in August as planned due to concerns over desired reforms, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A delay in financing from multilateral lenders could leave Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer, battered […]
Business

Inflation: ‘Real sector facing precarious moments’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In what seems like a fall out of the recent NBS’ report on Nigeria’s inflation rate, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is lamenting the dire consequences on manufacturers’ businesses, households and investments. MAN emphasised that the current inflation rate had kept the cost of production elevated for businesses with consequent impact on their ability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica