FBNQuest mutual funds outperform 5-year benchmarks

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, recently held annual general meetings for five mutual funds managed by the firm. The funds are the FBN Balanced Fund, FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund, FBN Eurobond Fund, FBN Bond Fund and the FBN Money Market Fund. The fund manager continues to deliver commendable results, which is demonstrated by strong performance across all its funds.

The FBN Bond Fund was the best performing of the mutual funds, returning 104.20 per cent over the five-year period whilst its US Dollar fund, the FBN Eurobond Fund, returned 48.43 per cent in US Dollars over the same period. The FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund also outperformed its benchmark by 38.22 per cent in the five-year period. Commenting on the performance of the funds, Ike Onyia, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, said: “Our strong performance track record is premised on the research capabilities, insights and experience of our portfolio management and research teams.

