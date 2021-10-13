Business

FBNQuest: Nigeria’s external reserves may hit $40bn by year-end

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been heading north in recent weeks, could hit $40 billion by the end of the year if the Federal Government returns to the Eurobond market to raise $2.2 billion, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

In a note obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, the analysts stated that the country’s impressive return to the Eurobond market, a few weeks ago, where it succeeded in raising $4 billion, could encourage the Federal Government to go back to the international debt market given that the National Assembly approved a $6.2 billion external borrowing plan for the FG for the year, “and the prospect for multilateral financing is not very strong.” According to the analysts, while the country’s external reserves increased by $2.8 billion to $36.8 billion in September, there are delayed external payments estimated at +/- $3 billion. Still, the analysts stated: “Total reserves at end-July covered 8.8 months’ merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months to March ‘21, and 6.8 months when we add services. The current reserves level is reasonably satisfactory.

“We expect to see a further increase in the short term particularly in the light of the recently completed Eurobond issuance and rising oil prices.” They further said: “The FGN’s return to the Eurobond market last month was very successful. The order book peaked at $12.2 billion, which enabled the government raise $4 billion – $1 billion more than the $3 billion initially announced – in three tranches of seven-year bonds ($1.25 billion at 6.125 per cent), 12-year bonds ($1.5 billion at 7.375 per cent), and 30-year bonds ($1.25 billion at 8.250 per cent).

“As we have noted previously, Nigeria’s gross reserves are calculated on a 30-day moving average basis; as such, we expect to see the Eurobond proceeds steadily boost the reserves in the coming weeks. “We recall that the National Assembly approved a $6.2 billion external borrowing plan for the year. So far, only $4 billion has been raised. Given the complexities of conditionality, the prospect for multilateral financing is not very strong. This has led to speculation that the FGN may seek to raise $2.2 billion via the capital market for the second time this year. A second Eurobond issue is possible given that Egypt has also tapped the Eurobond market twice this year already (in February and September) to raise a total of $6.8 billion.

“Although, higher oil prices should be positive for most oil-producing nations, given Nigeria’s limited production capacity, we do not expect Nigeria to reap the full advantages. According to OPEC figures, Nigeria’s oil output fell seven per cent m/m to 1.2mbpd in August, below its production quota of 1.55mbpd. “Assuming the FGN somehow raises the additional $2.2 billion, we see reserves at +/- $40 billion by year-end, barring any large outflows.”

