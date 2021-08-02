Business

FBNQuest: Persistent current account deficit affects naira

Nigeria’s persistent current account deficit is putting additional pressure on the country’s exchange rate as well as it  external reserves, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

 

In a report obtained by New Telegraph, yesterday, the analysts also stated that while Nigeria’s currentaccount deficit narrowed in Q1’21 from -4.7 per cent to -1.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it was the ninth such deficit recorded in a row, adding that the situation highlighted the limited success that the country’s authorities have had in trying to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil and gas exports.

 

As the analysts put it, “Nigeria’s current-account deficit narrowed in Q1’21 from -4.7 per cent to -1.8 per cent of GDP. This was the result of lower net outflows for trade, services and income, together with a welcome pick-up in net transfers (workers’ remittances and general government transactions).

 

“Nigeria is fairly new to regular deficits on the current account: they used to mark a particularly sharp fall in oil export revenue, as in 2015, but have become almost structural. This is the ninth in a row, bringing additional pressures onto reserves and the exchange rate. It flags the FGN’s limited success in diversifying the economy away from oil and gas.”

 

They further noted that “non-oil exports again disappointed in Q1’21. Running above $2 billion per quarter pre-COVID, they have been hit by the legacy of the earlier land border closures in addition to the pandemic. Nonetheless the trade deficit declined due largely to a fall of more than $3.0 billion in non-oil merchandise imports.”

 

According to financial experts, a current account deficit occurs when the total value of goods and services a country imports exceeds the total value of goods and services it exports.

 

New Telegraph reports that with the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of the country’s forex earnings) dropping to a record low during the height of Covid-19 in the first half of last year,

 

Nigeria’s external reserves began to head south, thereby making it difficult for the CBN to defend the naira. Indeed, in its bid to encourage local production to end the nation’s dependence on oil exports, the apex bank,

 

in the last five years, stepped up its efforts to support the country’s real sector

