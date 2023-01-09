FBNQuest projects $36bn external reserves for Nigeria by year-end

Nigeria’s external reserves, which stood at $37.08billion as at December 30, 2022, will decrease by about $1billion and stand at $36billion by the end of this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted.

The analysts, who stated this in a note issued last Friday, explained that they expect the gradual improvement in oil production as well as the Federal Government’s proposal to scrap the fuel subsidy regime by June this year, to support the reserves and prevent them from falling below $36billion by the end of 2023.

Although the country’s external reserves have been heading south in recent months the analysts pointed out that at their current level, they are still higher than the international benchmark of three months of import cover.

The FBNQuest analysts also observed that despite the demand pressure on the naira exchange rate throughout last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through foreign exchange supply rationing, was able to keep the naira relatively stable on the official market. According to the note issued by the analysts:

“External reserves data from the CBN, show that Nigeria’s gross official reserves declined by $30 million to $37 billion in Dec ‘22. The trend in gross official reserves was downward through 2022. “Cumulatively, the official reserves decreased by $3.4 billion through 2022. Foreign exchange fx) inflow from crude oil sales, the main source of fx accretion to the official reserves was essentially non-existent last year.

“At a bankers’ forum in Nov ‘22, the CBN governor disclosed that fx inflow from crude oil sales to the fx reserves has consistently decreased from over $3 billion per month in 2014 to roughly nil lately. “Total reserves as at end-Dec ’22 covered 8.4 months of merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months to Jun ‘22, and 6.4 months when we add services.

“However, for a more accurate picture, we must adjust the gross reserve figure (and the import cover) for the pipeline of delayed external payments.

“Although the cover has deteriorated materially in recent months, it is still higher than the international benchmark of three months of import cover.” It further stated: “Despite the demand pressure on the naira exchange rate, the CBN was able to keep the naira relatively stable on the official market. This was mostly accomplished by means of fx supply rationing.

“The naira lost just c. 9 per cent of its value against the US dollar last year, despite the US Federal Reserve’s significant interest rate rises. This is in contrast to the performance of most other currencies around the world. To put things in perspective, the Egyptian Pound depreciated by 36% against the US dollar, last year. The Ghanaian Cedi capitulated even more by over 60 per cent.”

Still, the analysts said they are forecasting that downward pressure on the external reserves will result in a marked adjustment to the naira this year. In a presentation he made in November last year, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that an official adjustment of the exchange rate was unavoidable this year, citing what, he said, is the negative effect of the wide gap of the foreign exchange premium, existing between the parallel and official market rates, on Nigeria’s economy.

