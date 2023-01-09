Business

FBNQuest projects $36bn external reserves for Nigeria by year-end

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s external reserves, which stood at $37.08billion as at December 30, 2022, will decrease by about $1billion and stand at $36billion by the end of this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted.

The analysts, who stated this in a note issued last Friday, explained that they expect the gradual improvement in oil production as well as the Federal Government’s proposal to scrap the fuel subsidy regime by June this year, to support the reserves and prevent them from falling below $36billion by the end of 2023.

Although the country’s external reserves have been heading south in recent months  the analysts pointed out that at their current level, they are still higher than the international benchmark of three months of import cover.

The FBNQuest analysts also observed that despite the demand pressure on the naira exchange rate throughout last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through foreign exchange supply rationing, was able to keep the naira relatively stable on the official market. According to the note issued by the analysts:

“External reserves data from the CBN, show that Nigeria’s gross official reserves declined by $30 million to $37 billion in Dec ‘22. The trend in gross official reserves was downward through 2022. “Cumulatively, the official reserves decreased by $3.4 billion through 2022. Foreign exchange  fx) inflow from crude oil sales, the main source of fx accretion to the official reserves was essentially non-existent last year.

“At a bankers’ forum in Nov ‘22, the CBN governor disclosed that fx inflow from crude oil sales to the fx reserves has consistently decreased from over $3 billion per month in 2014 to roughly nil lately. “Total reserves as at end-Dec ’22 covered 8.4 months of merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months to Jun ‘22, and 6.4 months when we add services.

“However, for a more accurate picture, we must adjust the gross reserve figure (and the import cover) for the pipeline of delayed external payments.

“Although the cover has deteriorated materially in recent months, it is still higher than  the international benchmark of three months of import cover.” It further stated: “Despite the demand pressure on the naira exchange rate, the CBN was able to keep the naira relatively stable on the official market. This was mostly accomplished by means of fx supply rationing.

“The naira lost just c. 9 per cent of its value against the US dollar last year, despite the US Federal Reserve’s significant interest rate rises. This is in contrast to the performance of most other currencies around the world. To put things in perspective, the Egyptian Pound depreciated by 36% against the US dollar, last year. The Ghanaian Cedi capitulated even more  by over 60 per cent.”

Still, the analysts said they are forecasting that downward pressure on the external reserves will result in a marked adjustment to the naira this year. In a presentation he made in November last year, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that an official adjustment of the exchange rate was unavoidable this year, citing what, he said, is the negative effect of the wide gap of the foreign exchange premium, existing between the parallel and official market rates, on Nigeria’s economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Zenith Bank Ghana wins West African Banking Brand of the Year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Zenith Bank Ghana has been adjudged Premium Quality West African Banking Brand of the Year 2021 at the 6th Global Business Quality Awards 2022, held in Accra recently.   In his remarks after receiving the award, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Bank, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, said the award was an attestation of […]
Business

Mamador hosts first ever virtual August Women Meeting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In keeping with the times as occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, PZ Wilmar through its premium brand; Mamador, successfully hosted the first ever virtual August Women Meeting.   The Mamador August Women Meeting which was a week-long series of activities which came to a successful conclusion on Friday, 28th of August 2020. The August Women […]
Business

Nigerian artistes to benefit from YouTube’s $100m grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

YouTube has announced that artistes and content creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its Black Voices Fund. The global $100m fund will, over the next three years, offer support to Black artistes and creators so that they can thrive on You- Tube. According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica