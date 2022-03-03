Business

FBNQuest: Rising subsidy claims underscores Nigeria’s fiscal strain

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Rising subsidy claims of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the wake of surging oil prices highlight the fiscal strains on the federal and state governments, analysts at FBNQuest have said. The analysts, while reacting to the latest communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on monthly total distributable revenue, reiterated that the Federal Government’s decision to postpone the removal of the subsidy on premium motor spirit (petrol) “is a squandered chance to relieve the fiscal strains.”

The Federal Government had initially planned to remove the subsidy in the second half of this year, but it shelved the plan following stiff opposition to the move by the country’s trade unions. In a note titled: “A sharp drop in FAAC payout in February 2022,” the FBNQuest analysts stated: “The gross monthly distribution by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) distributed to the three tiers of government amounted to N575 billion (c.$1.62 billion) in February (from January revenue). This represents a decrease of c.N125 billion from the previous month’s payout.

“The decline was due to significant reductions in Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Oil and Gas Royalties. Of the distributed sum, the Federal Government received around N205 billion, a decrease of 27 per cent from the prior month.

 

