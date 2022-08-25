FBNQuest: Telco PSBs’ll accelerate financial inclusion

The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to approve Payment Services Bank (PSB) licences for the two biggest Global System for Mobile (GSM) telecommunication operators in the country, will further help to drive financial inclusion and faster adoption of e-payment channels, analysts at FBNQuest have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction while commenting on the latest data on electronic payment transactions recently released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS), noted that the measures introduced by the CBN to boost financial inclusion had contributed to sustaining growth in the digital payment industry in recent years.

They said: “Nigeria’s e-commerce market value is estimated by various sources to be between $7 billion and $13 billion. The nearly instantaneous speed at which transactions are completed and the strong adoption and uptake by the younger demographic are all supporting factors for the rapid growth of e-payment channels.

“The regulatory push by CBN to actively drive financial inclusion has also helped, particularly due to the cost reduction benefits of electronic payments compared with other payment channels. “We believe that the CBN’s approval of payment services bank (PSB) licenses for the two biggest GSM operators in the country will further help to drive financial inclusion and faster adoption of e-payment channels, particularly in rural communities which are supposed to be a key focus for PSBs.” According to CBN, PSBs are to leverage mobile and digital channels to enhance financial inclusion and stimulate economic activities in rural areas through the provision of financial services. In November last year, the apex bank had granted approval in principle to two of the country’s biggest telcos, Airtel Africa Plc and MTN, to operate PSBs. The banking industry regulator had previously granted licenses to Moneymaster PSB, a subsidiary of Globacom and 9PSB, a subsidiary of 9mobile.

