FBNQuest to FG: Implement fiscal reforms to tackle debt burden

Tony Chukwunyem Against the background of the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) release of the latest quarterly data on Nigeria’s debt stock, which shows that total public debt increased by about 3% q/q to hit N44.1trillion (c.$102bn) as at September 2022, analysts at FBNQuest Research have urged the Federal Government to implement “much needed” fiscal reforms in order to reduce the fiscal deficit and the rising public debt. Specifically, the analysts called for the elimination of subsidies and a broadening of the tax base. Noting that the country’s public debt burden has been rising steadily, the analysts said that the debt stock will further head north given that the National Assembly recently approved a 2022 supplementary budget of N820billion, which will be funded by new borrowings. They pointed out that the new borrowings will increase the fiscal deficit to about N8.2trillion from N7.4trillion envisaged in the initial 2022 budget. The analysts stated: “Based on 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the nation’s total debt stock has risen to around 25.4 per cent of GDP compared with 24.7 per cent as at Q2’22. Given the DMO’s public debt ceiling of 40 per cent, the total public debt implies additional borrowing of N25.3 trillion. “The total public debt covers the external and domestic debt stock of the federal and state governments. In line with convention, it excludes sovereign debt owed by state-owned agencies like the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and the FGN’s ways and means advances. “According to data from the CBN, the bank’s ways and means advances to the FGN amounted to c.N23.8 trillion as at end-Oct ’22. Consequently, if the ways and means advances are added to the public debt stock, the nation’s gross public debt would rise to c.39 per cent of (2021) GDP.” Although they noted that the Federal Government, in a bid to address the ways and mean advances, has disclosed plans to securitise the debt through bonds with a 40-year tenor with an interest rate of nine per cent, the analysts stressed that: “The rising public debt stock continues to raise concerns about the nation’s debt sustainability, particularly in view of underperforming revenues.” They pointed out that “the FGN’s aggregate revenue outturn for the eightmonth period to Aug ’22 was a paltry N4.6trn, representing a -36 per cent shortfall relative to the budget target. The total debt service cost of N3.5trn over the same period implied a debt-service to revenue ratio of c.83 per cent.” In view of the foregoing, the analysts urged the FG “to implement much needed fiscal reforms such as the elimination of subsidies, and a broadening of the tax base in order to reduce the fiscal deficit and the rise of public debt.”
