FBNQuest unveils new internet banking platform

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the launch of a new corporate internet banking platform, which offers an upgraded user interface with enhanced convenience for transactions.

According to a statement from the company, the platform is a payment processing solution for corporate banking clients that provide online real-time account access for balance and transaction monitoring, investing, fund transfers, bulk payments such as salaries or payments to third parties, and other self-service requests, conveniently and securely.

An innovative internet banking application built on cuttingedge technology, the platform offers an improved banking experience for corporates, with personalised service capabilities such as the ability to customise preferred levels of authorisation based on business needs.

FBNQuest’s relaunch of the platform is in line with the group’s objective to offer a range of digital and online solutions that deliver an excellent customer experience.

Commenting on the platform, Afolabi Olorode, Head, Coverage and Corporate Banking for FBNQuest Merchant Bank, stated: “In these uncertain times when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers, we are committed to ensuring our clients have easy access to their funds to sustain and grow their businesses.

“We recognise the accelerated evolution of digital financial services, and we are committed to providing superior solutions to meet the changing needs of our partners while providing access to the broader, diverse offerings of our group.

“FBNQuest also offers a Trade Information System (TIS), which is a front-end platform for corporate banking clients that allows users apply for and manage global trade finance servicerelated transactions such as offshore guarantees, Letters of Credit, Payment for International Services (remittances) and Bills for Collections.”

