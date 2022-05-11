FBNQuest urges FG to fully liberalise PMS prices

Citing what they describe as the “unwieldy” amount that the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is spending on subsidy for premium motor spirit (PMS), analysts at FBNQuest Research have again urged government “to take the tough, but important step, of fully liberalising PMS prices as soon as possible.”

The analysts, who stated this in a recent report, argued that although political reasons made the Federal Government to drop the removal of PMS subsidies from its agenda this year, the fiscal distortions, occasioned by the payment of the subsidies, made it imperative for government to address the issue.

They pointed out that official data indicated that the amount the NNPC is claiming as subsidy payments accounted for about 23 per cent of the entire expenditure budget or around two per cent of 2021 GDP. The analysts stated: “The gross monthly distributions by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government amounted to N726 billion (c.$1.7bn) in April (from March revenue). The gross payout for April represents an increase of c.N31bn or around four per cent from the previous month’s gross payout.

“Relative to the previous month’s payout, the higher disbursement was mainly due to increases of N92 billion and N27 billion in statutory revenue and VAT respectively. Although figures were not provided, the communique noted higher revenue receipts from petroleum profit tax, oil and gas royalties, import and excise duties and companies income tax compared with the previous month. “Of the distributed sum, the Federal Government received N277 billion, N41 billion higher than it received the previous month. Disbursements to the 36 states (ex-13% derivation), and local governments increased by N37 billion and N27 billion to N227 billion and N168 billion respectively.

The 13 per cent derivation allocation for oil producing states also grew by almost N30 billion to N53 billion.” Noting that NNPC failed to make contributions to the joint revenue pool operated by the three tiers of government, which implies that the corporation has not made remittances this year, the analysts said that if they add the estimated value shortfall of about N672 billion that the corporation intends to recover from this month’s FAAC disbursements (i.e. from April revenue), the amount would add up to over N1.3 trillion for the first four months of the year.

“The figure implies an annualised sum of c. N3.9 trillion, close to the N4trn estimated in the revised budget for 2022). Put in proper context, the sum is c23 per cent of the entire expenditure budget or around two per cent of 2021 GDP. This is an unwieldy subsidy figure for a country with limited revenue resources,” the analysts added.

