FBNQuest wins Equity Deal of the Year award

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, emerged as the winner of the Equity Deal of the Year category at the 2021 African Banker Awards. The award is in recognition of the key role the organisation played as the adviser on the privatisation of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three fast Power Limited for the Bureau of Public Enterprises on behalf of the National Council on Privatisation.

According to a statement from the bank, this affirms the organisation’s strong performance as a leading investment bank. The African Banker Awards has become one of the most respected and recognised industry events celebrating achievements in the African banking industry.

The organisers of the award, this year, emphasised recognition and reward of institutions that contributed to the real economy, which has suffered from the impact of COVID-19 as well as contributed to women empowerment on the continent. FBNQuest Merchant Bank acted as the Financial Adviser & Consortium Lead on the privatisation of Afam Power and Afam Three Fast Power transaction. The transaction provided an opportunity to add to the organisation’s impressive portfolio and highlight its capabilities for the successful execution of sizeable transactions.

