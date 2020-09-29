Health

FBRA calls for collaboration on World Clean Up Day

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…advocates a waste-free future

With increasing use of plastic packaging, poor waste management and the lack of an adequate recycling ecosystem, members of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) have called for collaborative action to clean the world on World Clean Up Day 2020
According to the group, there is a great need to take proactive measures to safeguard the environment for future generations.
Members of FBRA made the call during the 2020 World Cleanup Day, annually celebrated on the 3rd Saturday in September.
The FBRA is a civic movement, uniting 180 countries and millions of people across the world to clean up the planet in one day. It is also a social action programme aimed at combating the global solid waste problem, including the problem of marine debris.
Working with other concerned stakeholders including Geocycle of Lafarge Group, Green Janitors, Kids Beach Garden, Recycledge, NESREA and LAWMA, the FBRA organised clean-up activities at Badagry, Ojo and Bonny Camp, in Lagos and at Agbowo in Ibadan to raise awareness within the local communities of the need to collaborate with community collectors to care for our environment.
Over 2,000kg of waste was removed from the environment through these clean-up activities to mark World Cleanup Day 2020.
Volunteers from member companies including Nestlé, 7-Up Bottling Company and International Breweries were on ground at the three locations to sensitise the residents.
“The World Clean Up Day is a reminder that we all have a part to play in attaining a zero-waste future.
“The FBRA coalition is founded on the strong commitment of our member organisations to deliver on goals that will have a significant impact on the promotion of environmental sustainability.
“So far, through various activities and programmess, over 1,718,338 kilograms of plastic waste have been removed from our environment since inceptionin 2018.
“We will continue to lead this change as well as the adoption of practices and partnerships to advance this important mandate,” said the Executive Secretary, FBRA, Agharese Onaghise.
Other members of the FBRA, comprising Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Nestlé Nigeria Plc., Nigerian Breweries Plc., 7-Up Bottling Company Limited, Guinness Nigeria Plc., Intercontinental Distillers Limited, International Breweries Limited, Tulip Cocoa, Prima Caps and Preforms, DOW Chemicals, Tetrapak West Africa, The LaCasera Company Limited and Engee PET Manufacturing Limited, provided incentives and support to reach a maximum number of people and to motivate the community collectors in line with the association’s purpose of enabling a circular economy to improve waste collection, sorting and management.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Experts: Diabetes may be triggered by COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, may trigger diabetes in patients, experts in the metabolic condition believe. In a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine, an international team of diabetes researchers said COVID-19 has been linked to new cases of the condition. Those who already have diabetes have also been found to […]
Health

Act now to protect nigerians from trans-fatty foods, groups task govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has urged the Nigerian government to fast-track the approval of the two draft regulations initiated by the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which seek to reduce the amount of trans-fat in food consumed in the […]
Health

COVID-19: Health workers seek partnership with counterparts foreign

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A group of concerned health workers under the auspices of COVIDNigerianMedics, has said there was need for a robust partnership with health workers abroad, to ensure sustainable transformation in Nigeria’s healthcare system. The call was made at a webinar with the theme ‘COVID19; Transforming Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria,’ with about 100 participants drawn from both […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: