FC One Rocket rolls out new technical crew

Ahead of the new season, management of Eket-based FC, One Rocket, has named officials to manage the affairs of the Nigeria National League side.

The outfit in the Oil City being bankrolled by Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, a member representing Onna State Constituency in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, recently bought over the NNL spot hitherto held by Collins Edwin Sports Club .

Named as Head Coach of the club is experienced grassroots coach, Emmanuel King, and he will be assisted by youthful coach Attat Itoro Xavier.

Other technical staff of the club include Olatunji Baruwa (goalkeeper trainer); John Paul (Media); Uwem Linus (team coordinator), Bar Linus Ukpong (Secretary) while the Golden Eaglets 2013 World Cup-winning coordinator Suleiman Abubakar (MON) will serve as the team’s sporting director.

Meanwhile, Essien who doubles as the State’s Assembly Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman Committee on Security and Sports, said it was his love for the beautiful game and desire to impact on the life of youths in the state and its environs necessitated his resolve to float the outfit.

