Business

FCA gives 15 months after Brexit to meet rules

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

UK firms will have 15 months from the end of the Brexit transition period to get ready for new domestic regulations, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.

 

The regulator announced that it will use temporary transition power to allow firms to continue to comply with many existing EU requirements until March 31, 2022, giving them time to prepare to meet new U.K. regulatory obligations, according to a report in UK Finance.

 

The FCA also said, however, that in certain “key areas”, including transaction reporting, share issuance and credit ratings, firms will be required to meet U.K. rules by December 31, 2020.

 

“Clear guidance is vital for firms to better understand their requirements and obligations from Jan. 1, 2021,” Conor Lawlor, U.K. finance director, Brexit; capital markets & wholesale said in the report. “Today’s update from the FCA sets out how these rules will apply at the end of the transition period.

 

The regulator also acknowledges the scale, complexity and magnitude of some of the changes in relation to key requirements, reiterating its intention to act proportionately towards firm,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN integrates digital marine insurance certificate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the integration of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) digital marine insurance certificate with e-Form ‘M’ on the Nigeria Trade Portal. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank informed banks, Nigeria Customs Service and the general public that with effect from Monday, September 14, […]
Business

Visa, Facebook back WhatsApp’s new payment feature

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Visa Inc. has announced a partnership with Facebook to power the new payments capability in the WhatsApp messaging service in Brazil. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to quickly send money to family or friends or make purchases at small businesses. The new capability will be powered by Visa Direct, a technology that allows […]
Business

Rotarian advises Nigerians to create opportunities

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The District Governor, Rotary Club International District 9110, Nigeria, which covers Lagos and Ogun states, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, has appealed to Nigerians to emulate the club by creating opportunities in their environment instead of complaining. Oyebade, who gave the advice while on a visit to Rotary Club of Festac in his capacity as the District […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: