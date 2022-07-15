Business

FCA: Global crypto rules needed to keep markets clean

Global rules are needed to regulate international crypto firms like Binance and “keep markets clean”, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said yesterday. Crypto firms are largely unregulated across much of the world but are required in many countries to show they have adequate controls to combat money laundering.

FCA said last year that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, was not allowed to undertake any regulated activity in Britain because it was “not capable of being effectively supervised.” This year, regulators in Spain, France and Italy have allowed Binance to operate in their national markets. “I think some global baseline standards are important,” FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi told the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington in response to a question on whether regulators are being played off against each other by crypto firms. “As we have seen in other sectors like anti-money laundering, these are inherently cross-border activities by some very well organised actors and therefore having good common regulatory standards and information sharing cross-border is fundamental to the clean markets that we all want,” Rathi said.

 

