FCC: Advocacy group drags Chairman to court over violation of Commission’s rules

There is no respite yet for the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mueeba Farida Dankaka, as an advocacy group, Lygel Youths and Leadership Initiatives has dragged her to the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged violations of the enabling laws guiding the Commission.

Also joined in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/530/2 were President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, National Assembly and Federal Character Commission.

Farida, with President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant government bodies were recently dragged to court over the breach of the constitution on Federal Character appointments.

Also she is being accused of certificate forgery.

Reacting to the crisis in the Commission, a senior staff said it has nothing necessarily to do with the Chairman and the Secretary coming from the North. According to the staff, the Acting Chairman in the past was from the North just like the Secretary.

According to the Advocacy group, they want the court to interpret the enabling laws of the Commission vis-a-vis the administration of the Commission by the Executive Chairman.

In the Originating Summons, the Plaintiff is asking, WHETHER by the enactment and construction of SECTIONS 153(1) (2) 158 (1) 159 (1) (2) (3) (4) 160(1) 161 (c) 85 ((1) AND SECTION 138 OF CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 1999 ( With the First, Second, Third and Fourth Alterations) AND SECTIONS 7 (1) 85 (2), 8 (1) (2) (3) OF THE THIRD SCHEDULE OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION (AS AMENDED) the Constitution creates a division in the exercise of powers, functions of the Federal Character Commission between members and the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission and whether the delegated powers can be exercised either by the Chairman of the 3rd Defendant alone or the members of the 3rd Defendant without acting as one Executive body and whether the power delegated to the 3rd Defendant can be sub-delegated to person or persons without express provisions to that effect.

Whether the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission can rely on the Section 2 (1) of the Federal Character Commission Establishment ETC, Act or reading same in isolation without the compound reading of the constitutional provisions and other statutory relevant provisions of the laws, and on the basis of such reliance she can assume to act alone without recourse to other members or she can act on that sole provision to usurping the power of the other members in the application of the federal character principles and regulation of the Ministries, Departments and agencies of the government Without recourse to the decisions of the plenary or/ and act in consonance With the members of the commission?

Whether by the combined effect of the provisions of the Constitution, the Federal Character Commission Establishment Act, the Subsidiary legislation, Circular FCC/CH/MS/18/1C dated September 2014, Rules of Plenary/Committee/ Meetings/ Oversight duties dated November 2015 and the Decision of the Commission in the White paper View of the Recommendations of Odusanya, Odelade Committee on the Administrative Process Federal Character Commission, dated 11TH December 2013, particularly paragraphs 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, 7.3, 10.4, and 10.5, are not binding on the members and Chairman of the 3rd Defendant and whether through various acts of the 5th Defendant as evident in the issues raised by the members in the Internal Memo dated 18lh November 2020 of which include the distribution and the delegation of responsibilities to the Operation Committees, Commissioners and Staff, usurping the roles of Members and Operation Committees, and the Secretary of the Commission, preventing Members, Operation Committees from having access to the official files in carrying out their oversights functions, applying funds, awarding contracts, recruiting staff, issuing compliance and granting Waiver, to the MDAs, etc. without recourse to the Commission were/are not done in violation of the decisions, rules, and other legal instruments regulating the affairs of the 3rd Defendant?

Whether the breach of the constitutional provisions in issue (i) above in respect of the provisions regulating the affairs of the 3rd Defendant by member or chairman of the 3rd Defendant, following the construction of Section 161 (d) of the 1999 Constitution, does not amount to a misconduct and is not capable of invoking Section 157 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution and if this is answered in affirmative, Whether it is not left for the court to exercise its inherent constitutional power of sanctioning member or the chairman who is in breach of the constitutional provisions?

The plaintiffs in their declarations sought the following reliefs: that by the copious provisions of Sections 153 (1) (2) 158 (1) 159 (1) (2) (3) (4) 160 (1) 161 (C) (D) Section 318 of Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( With The First, Second, Third and Fourth Alterations) and Sections 7 (1) 85 (2), 8 (1) (2) (3) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) and in view of the fact that the Constitution has made provisions for the composition, membership, independence, powers, procedure, including quorum, decisions and functions of the Federal Character Commission, and such have been delegated to the 3ml Defendant to execute, therefore, any decision, meetings, and power, reached, conducted or resolution made and done outside these provisions and in further violation of the extant laws guiding the operation of the 3rd Defendant whether by the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission acting alone or in concert With others or any act of delegation not in compliance with these provisions exercised by any single person or group of persons not acting as Commission is illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.

