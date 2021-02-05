FCC Chair must come clean on abuse of office allegations –Wokocha

Chairman of the Concerned Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Augustine Wokocha, who is also the representative of Rivers State, speaks on the allegations of corruption and abuse of office against the Chairman of the Commission, Muheeba Dankaka, among other issues. Johnchuks Onuanyim reports.

Can you update us on the leadership crisis rocking the FCC and why are you addressed as concerned Commissioners?

First, we call ourselves concerned Commissioners because we used to be in Commissioners forum but in the course of agitation for the right thing to be done, a few persons found reason by one persuasion or the other to jump ship on the path we are trying to chart.

So, l chair the group of the Commissioners who are in excess of 60 per cent of the number of Commissioners in that board. Like l said, my name is Wokocha Augustin and l represents Rivers State in the Board.

My other colleagues here are Kayode Bawa Ala, he represents Lagos in the Board; Ginika Tor is from Enugu and she sits on the board too and Moses Anaughe is from Delta State. He represents Delta State in the Board.

I will give a brief synopsis. Basically, our board is an executive board established by constitution and the Act of the National Assembly. It is made up of Commissioners of all the federating units of the country and a Chairman and a representative of the FCT. You have 37 commissioners and a Chairman making us 38.

The law setting up the Commission empowers the Commission in section 7 – l think – to regulate its activities and determine how it will operate but above all, the law consistently states that the Commission shall take the actions of the running of the Commission and in the definitions of terms in law expects the Commission as the chairman in council with all the Commissioners. It did not say the commission is the chairman. It says the Commission consists of the Commissioners and the Chairman.

So, what is the point of disagreement?

The major disagreement that we have with this Chairman is the fact that because a section of the law says the chairman shall be the Chief Executive Officer, the chairman has misconstrued this description to mean that she is the Sole Administrator and that she will act unilaterally on behalf of the Commission not on ad hoc bases requiring commission to ratify but as the function of the chairman.

I will give examples of how she has carried this way of thinking, as we have tried to draw her attention to the fact that the law did not say that the Commission is the Chairman but that the Commission is the Commissioners and the Chairman put together. In all our efforts to make her see this, she has seen us as usurping her powers or trying to undermine her powers. So, that is the major bone of contention that we have.

Can you give examples of what you considered as a breach of the law governing the FCC?

First, the Commission runs a committee formation, the same way National Assembly operates in Committees. So, you have a plenary and then you have Committee activities. The MDAs that make up the entire establishment of government are assigned to Committees and these committees do the groundwork and they report back to the plenary for the Commission to take decisions on whether the regulations that are supposed to be enforced are being complied with by the MDAs.

Now the Act says that the Commission shall form Committees but we came on board and the chairman said she was trying to restructure the place, we allowed her. She said we are going to form 37 Committees, we agreed, then she came up one day and she announced 37 Committees and assigned the people she wanted in each of the committee’s.

In fact, she formed 38 Committees and assigned people unilaterally. No committee of selection was appointed by the Commission to act on behalf of the Commission and then bring this information for ratification at the plenary so that the Commission would take the action. She did that all by herself in the company of maybe a staff of the Commission but not the Commission as stated by the law.

I am sure that she knows that not even the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria writes Appropriation Bill all by himself or with Minister of Finance alone and takes it to National Assembly for approval.

In the case of the FCC, we only heard that our budget is before the National Assembly. As l speak to you and as a Commissioner representing Rivers State, l do not know the colour it was written or the colour of the ink that was used in writing it and do not know what the content of that budget is.

Thirdly, one of the things the Commission does is monitor the activities of the MDAs with respect to recruitment and it does this by issuing certificates to the MDAs and because of the cost of recruitment exercises, sometimes when the MDAs have recruitment in large number, they come to the Commission to ask for a waiver so that they will reduce the expectations of the citizens by advertising and having an avalanche of applications and may be what happened when immigration recruited some years back and a lot of people died may happen because of the level of unemployment in the country.

So, MDAs apply for waivers and the rules of the Commission say that once such waiver is asked for, you bring it to the plenary so that every Commissioner who is in the Board would know that this Agency is recruiting but they are not advertising.

The advantage that it has for the nation and for every federating state is that your representatives would be there to know that Agency ‘A’ is recruiting and maybe they are not going to advertise and it would now behoove on you to take the message back to your people to apply, maybe in a limited manner to avoid the avalanche that comes with a general publication and then the people go and do the recruitment.

But what happens now is that MDAs apply for a waiver, the chairman, virtually, unilaterally, or maybe after getting one person to advise her, sits in her office and issue the waiver and when they finish the recruitment process they come back and apply for certificate of compliance. She also sits in her office and issue the certificate.

The implication is that the 37 Commissioners appointed by the federal government of Nigeria headed by the President of Nigeria goes to work every day, sit down from morning till evening has nothing doing but the working is going on and one individual is doing the work. If the President wanted a sole administrator to run the Commission, he would not constitute Commissioners for the Commission.

He would simply have appointed Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankata as a sole administrator and all of us would have been in our villages doing the things we were doing before we were asked to come and serve. We graciously agreed to come and serve. So, this is the predicament we have found ourselves in and we have internally tried to persuade her to just follow the law.

What exactly are your points of demands and how do you seek to achieve them?

What we are saying is that, implement the guiding law of the Commission, so that this country can be better served and she said we are trying to undermine her by usurping her powers. We have written to the President in this regard and we are still waiting for his intervention because the Commission, by law, is only supervised by the President. So, we have written to him and of course you know how large that federation is and how much the President would have on his table.

We have also written to the Senate Committee overseeing the Federal Character Commission and we are still waiting for that committee to also call us to order or invite us and investigate what we have said and see who is right and who is wrong.

We have also taken the matter a bit further to the ICPC to also come and investigate whether we are being overly ambitious by trying to undermine somebody or somebody is overly ambitious and trying to undermine the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We are also waiting for them to come and do the needful. The bottom line is that we are appointed to represent our states, we are not appointed to come and clap hands for anybody or to come and look at anybody’s face. If we are not doing that work then the Commission is not worth its name and responsibilities. Our quarrel with the chairman is not a personal fight but asking that the laws setting up this Commission be obeyed so that Nigerians can be properly represented.

What if your petition is suppressed?

Thank you very much for asking that question. I believe that the President that l am serving under is one who believes in the rule of law. l do not see anybody who will suppress this petition under this President l am serving under. So, l am very optimistic that this President who does not tolerate corruption will not allow such corruption going on in a critical agency like the FCC to be suppressed.

