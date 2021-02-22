News Top Stories

FCC crisis: Committee submits report to Senate Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim AbuJA

The committee set up by the Senate Committee in charge of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over the crisis that has erupted at the commission would today submit its report.

 

Thecommittee, twoweeks ago, was set up by the Senate Committee to look into the crisis, a source at the com  mission revealed.

 

The source explained that the Senate Committee had summonedtheCommissionersandtheChairmantosave the Commission from further embarrassment.

 

It will be recalled that some commissioners had dragged the Chairman, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka, to the ICPC, alleging financial corruption and other offences. According to one of the commissioners, who signed thepetitionagainstthechairman, Augustine Wokocha, representingRiversState, the chairman must come clean on the allegations.

 

The source, who spoke withNewTelegraph, saidthe committee that was set up by the Senate would submit its report today.

 

According to the source, the Senate Committee had summoned the commissioners and reprimanded them after which it set up a committee to look into the crisis. The source said each divide of the crisis was asked to submit seven names of its members as members of the committee.

 

In doing their job, they had taken oral interviews from the two sides of the commissioners. Speaking, he said: “We look forward to the report of the committee tomorrow, Monday, February 22. “Our members have given oral explanation to the committee members on the crisis in thecommission.

 

“One of the things our memberssaidtothecommitteewas theunilateral waivers given to the MDAs

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

