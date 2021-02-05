News

FCC crisis: Management staff intervene in face-off

The management staff of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) made up of directors and deputy directors, have intervened into the crisis between the commission’s Chairman, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka and some commissioners.

According to them, their intervention became necessary in other to save the commission from media embarrassment. Some commissioners had dragged the chairman to the ICPC over financial issues and other corruption allegations in the commission.

But addressing some of the issues yesterday, the management staff led by the most senior director, Mr. Vincent Onobum said: “For some days, the commission was brought to the public domain through allegations and counter-allegations on issues raging from rule of law, due process, guidelines and extant circulars.

With due respect, the allegations have been written without thorough understanding by the petitioners on the workings of government and guiding rules governing it.” They gave a breakdown of the issues to include duty tour allowances; award of contract for N35 million; stepping down of contracts; waivers to MDAs not to advertise and recruitment of staff.

