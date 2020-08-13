News

FCC moves to halt job racketeering in agencies, MDAs, others

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) yesterday announced that it has commenced moves to stop desperate job seekers from being swindled as well as unequal distribution of jobs in the country. The Commission made this known while briefing journalists in Enugu yesterday.

The commissioner representing Enugu State in the Commission, Mrs. Ginika Tor, said it had become necessary to speak out because desperate or gullible job seekers and other members of the society had often fallen victims to fraudsters who would use the name of the commission to defraud unsuspecting public. She said it was the Commission’s wish to arrest the tendency where the unsuspecting public fall victims to conmen and fraudsters who defrauded them in the name of giving them jobs, promotions or appointments in the name of Federal Character Commission.

Tor, who expressed dismay that some agencies did not even have Enugu State’s indigenes even as cleaners, pledged to end the trend as it would no longer be business as usual. While pledging her unalloyed loyalty to the chairman of the commission, Muheeba Dankaka, she assured Nigerians that she would reach out and make friends to ensure realization of Enugu State’s slot. Tor said: “It becomes necessary to do this because desperate or gullible job seekers and other members of the Society have often fallen victims of fraudsters who use the name of Federal Character Commission to defraud the unsuspecting public.

