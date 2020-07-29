News

FCC: Non-adherence to federal character affecting Buhari’s vision of national unity

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has regretted that nonadherence to the principle of federal character has begun to affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of uniting Nigerians through the creation of equal opportunities in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

 

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Director of Public Affairs and Communications of the agency, Dipo Akinsola, the commission resolved to set up six ad-hoc committees to look into the activities of all government agencies to ensure compliance with the federal character principle.

 

Akinsola said: “The commission at its plenary chaired by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Mushed Dankaka, resolved to audit nominal rolls of some agencies and MDAs to ascertain the level of compliance with the principle of federal character.

 

“The commission regrets that the non-observance of due process in filling vacancies positions by the MDAs is affecting President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of uniting Nigerians through creating equal opportunities.

 

The resultant effect of this has created an atmosphere of suspicion and imbalance in the country.

 

“In this vein, pursuant to Section 4(2)(3)&(4) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment Act), six Ad-hoc Committees has been set up with the following terms: (i) to ascertain all certificates of compliance issued from January 2019 to date; (ii) to examine the staff nominal rolls and ascertain compliance with the principle of federal character.

