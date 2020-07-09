FCC to audit MDAs nominal rolls on appointments

The newly inaugurated Board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has said that it would commence the audit of all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure compliance with its principles and correct perceived lopsidedness in appointments.

The FCC also said that findings had revealed that the second mandate of the commission which dwells on equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities and socio-economic amenities has been jettisoned. Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muheeba Dankaba, disclosed this at the maiden press briefing of the agency in Abuja yesterday.

Dankaba said: “The Commission shall not hesitate to impose disciplinary measures on any erring staff/ agency. It shall not be business as usual. We all must strive to live above board. “All government ministries, departments and agencies must ensure adherence to the principle of Federal Character. To this extent, the Commission shall soon embark on audit of the nominal rolls of all government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to enforcing the principle of Federal Character without sacrificing merit.”

