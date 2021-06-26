FCCPC arrests NPFL player for selling fake drugs in Aba

Mr. Daniel Orji, a 23-yearold man from Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, has been arrested by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) for faking eye drops and claiming it heals all kinds of eye problems.

Orji, who said he was a footballer for Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, and has played for some other teams in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), told our reporter that he was pushed into the business because of an injury, which left him without a club.

Orji, who was arrested with his companion, Okechukwu Obinna, from Abayi-Mbasaa, Ugwunagbo LGA Abia State, said he is a resident of Mbaise Road in Aba and confessed to selling the concoction. He said: “I came across Jenkins Foundation when I was injured while playing for Abia Warriors in a match against Wiki Tourists of Bauchi in 2020, and someone recommended their balm to me saying it is effective. “I used it and it worked for me, because I was relieved but some time later, the injury came back and I had to drop from football having nothing to do.

Like this: Like Loading...