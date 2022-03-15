FCCPC asks digital money-lenders under investigation to freeze operations

In furtherance of its clampdown exercise on digital money-lenders, the interagency, Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force (JRETF), led by Federal Competition and Consumer ProtectionCommission( FCCPC), over the weekend charged digital money-lenders to halt furtherinterest-compounding lending, loan repayment and collection practices.

FCCPC Chief Executive Officer/Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera in a statement, on behalf of the task force, warnedof breachof thedirective by any of the businesses concerned. The statement threatened thatviolatorswillbesubjected to the full extent of the law, including prosecution (without optionof administrativeregulatory resolution).

The Commission, however, noted that its orders were without prejudice to existing borrowers repaying any legitimateloanspursuanttofair andacceptabletermsandconditions; or any modifications to previous terms and conditionsthatareconsideredonerous, inconsistent withprevailing law or general principles of transparency and fairness.

The inter-agency Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force – comprising FCCPC, NITDA and ICPC – on Friday, March 11, clamped down on some digital moneylenders in some parts of Lagos.

T he clamp down was pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court procured by, and granted to the FCCPC/ JRETF to execute a search and seizure order on certain digital money lenders.

The Commission said it had entered and served wideranging orders on Google LLC (Play Store) and Apple Inc. (App Store) to enforce the withdrawal of certain applications where evidence hasestablishedinappropriate conduct or use of the application in violation of the rights of consumers.

