FCCPC cautions manufacturers over arbitrary price increment

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), an arm of the Federal Government, has warned manufacturing firms, pharmaceutical companies and those into fast-moving consumer goods that henceforth, the Commission will not sit on the fence and allow Nigerian consumers being exploited.

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph. He said it had come to the Commission’s notice that fast-moving consumer goods’ firms in the country were willingly jerking up prices of items arbitrarily without considering the weak purchasing power of Nigerians. Irukera explained that the Commission would henceforth apply its statutory function to engage firms exploiting Nigerian consumers freely without recourse to FCCPC. The FCCPC helmsman condemned a situation whereby some operators use their monopoly for price adjustment, saying that such misconduct would meet a swift action of the Commission.

Irukera said: “One of the things that comes when having a few players in any industry, like when there is no much competition, quality, innovation, choice and price are always sacrificed. “And so, what we do is to look at where this is happening in those industries. We can’t just go in there and say there are only a few companies here, we just want to enforce regulations, No! So, some market naturally adjust to monopoly. “So, what we do is to just look more, scrutinise more and many of this companies know that we are watching very keenly.

If we see any misconduct within their activities, or any conspiracy or even any conduct that is meant to restrict supply or manipulate distribution or market in a way that will bring benefits to them, obviously, we will quickly get engaged with them.”

Speaking further, he noted that “some of the bigger issues are companies that even just flaunt prices below cost, so that others who can’t operate or survive will buy and leave and on that one we come up with regulatory commodity prices. “So, we are looking at the direction of those industries to see those things are effected to bring succour for the consumers.” Speaking further on price hike, the FCCPC boss stated: “Prices are high in a certain markets. It is not an indication of regulatory failure, it could also be an indication of the structure of the market. “And a proper market regulator is looking and monitoring that market.

“People have created their markets and bring everything they can to bring their business to where it is. So you just look for the right opportunity and using the right tools to correct the market when you come across them.” On the rights of consumers and what the Commission is doing, he said: “If you watch this year, a lot of our work is in conflict resolution area; some deviation, some consideration in investigation. It is good for both parties to agree on conflict resolution. “Like I said to you that, we want to be in the news is not just for people to know. It is to let people know that you have a right and in addition to that one, there is a process. “But the reality of it is that in respect to enforcement of rights and complaint resolution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...