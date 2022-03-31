Business

FCCPC freezes 30 bank accounts of loan sharks

Posted on

No fewer than 30 bank accounts linked to loan sharks in four banks have been frozen by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission( FCCPC). Also, in order to regulate and formalise operations of digital lending operators, FCCPC is developing business guidelines that will spell dos and don’ts for operators. The fresh developments are coming against the backdrop of a clampdown on digital money lenders by the inter-agency Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force (JRETF) led by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission( FCCPC). FCCPC Chief Executive Officer/Vice Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, stated this in Abuja at an interactive session with the media, detailing updates on commission’s action post- raiding digital money lenders and various steps taken to protect Nigerians against being taken advantage of by service providers. He said there was an on-going consultation between the agency and digital lending operators after the raid exercise with a view to entrenching business guidelines to regulate their activities.

 

Our Reporters

