FCCPC freezes 30 bank accounts of loan sharks

No fewer than 30 bank accounts linked to loan sharks in four banks have been frozen by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission( FCCPC). Also, in order to regulate and formalise operations of digital lending operators, FCCPC is developing business guidelines that will spell dos and don’ts for operators. The fresh developments are coming against the backdrop of a clampdown on digital money lenders by the inter-agency Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force (JRETF) led by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission( FCCPC). FCCPC Chief Executive Officer/Vice Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, stated this in Abuja at an interactive session with the media, detailing updates on commission’s action post- raiding digital money lenders and various steps taken to protect Nigerians against being taken advantage of by service providers. He said there was an on-going consultation between the agency and digital lending operators after the raid exercise with a view to entrenching business guidelines to regulate their activities.
Related Articles
Tariff saga trails Seme border reopening
With reports that the Benin Republic Government has imposed new import duty of CFA9 million (N6.5 million) per transit truck on Nigeria-bound cargoes transiting through the country, which are exempted from all forms of duty under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols on transit goods, Nigerian manufacturers, exporters and importers are still […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FirstBank hosts webinar on Nigeria’s economic outlook
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its “Nigerian Economic Outlook Webinar” convened to reflect national and global economic trends that shaped 2021, whilst forecasting the economic outlook of 2022. The virtual event themed “A rearview look at 2021, lessons learnt-Outlook 2022” is scheduled for 1 pm today, Thursday, January 13, 2022 via Zoom meeting. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WTO: OPS tasks Okonjo-Iweala on policy reforms
…clamours for benefits Following the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday, members of the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria have called for reforms in the global trade policy that will be more beneficial for developing countries to achieve sustainable growth and development in global […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)