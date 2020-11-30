FCCPC, stakeholders to hold sensitisation meeting on MRR 2020

Following the approval of the Merger Review Regulations (MRR) 2020 with ancillary instruments, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has disclosed that it is convening a virtual stakeholders’ seminar in conjunction with the World Bank Group to sensitise and educate the public on the provisions of MRR 2020 and ancillary instruments.

The commission, in a release to New Telegraph by its management, said the sensitisation webinar meeting with the invited stakeholders was a first step towards the implementation of the MRR 2020.

It noted that all invited stakeholders, including businesses, legal and financial advisers, as well as other regulators to the virtual seminar scheduled to take place at 2p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with all stakeholders being advised to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_sU4LL- 6iR3S7-6XAmk6g-Q to participate in the seminar.

Particularly, the management of the commission explained that the Merger Review Regulations 2020 established a composite framework for the application of rules with respect to notification and review of mergers under Part XII of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

