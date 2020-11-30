News

FCCPC, stakeholders to hold sensitisation meeting on MRR 2020

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the approval of the Merger Review Regulations (MRR) 2020 with ancillary instruments, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has disclosed that it is convening a virtual stakeholders’ seminar in conjunction with the World Bank Group to sensitise and educate the public on the provisions of MRR 2020 and ancillary instruments.

 

The commission, in a release to New Telegraph by its management, said the sensitisation webinar meeting with the invited stakeholders was a first step towards the implementation of the MRR 2020.

 

It noted that all invited stakeholders, including businesses, legal and financial advisers, as well as other regulators to the virtual seminar scheduled to take place at 2p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with all stakeholders being advised to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_sU4LL- 6iR3S7-6XAmk6g-Q to participate in the seminar.

 

Particularly, the management of the commission explained that the Merger Review Regulations 2020 established a composite framework for the application of rules with respect to notification and review of mergers under Part XII of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

India’s coronavirus cases cross 8m, with 120, 000 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  India’s confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week, as concerns grew over a major Hindu festival season and winter setting in. India’s trajectory is moving toward the worst-hit country, the United States, which has over 8.8 million cases, reports The Associated Press. The […]
News Top Stories

School owners to FG: We’ll adhere strictly to protocols

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has appealed to the Federal Government that private schools were ready to resume with strict adherence to the safety protocols as rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).   It also called on government to reconsider its stand on the suspension of 2020 […]
News

Style is expression of one’s personality – Hush’D Makeover CEO, Abiola Ahmed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  There has been much confusion and uproar as to the difference between beauty and style and whether the two have anything to do with each other. In a recent interview one of the shining lights of Nigeria’s beauty industry Ahmed Omotunde Abiola simply known as Abiola Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: