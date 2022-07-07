FCCPC threatens to punish violators of electricity extant rules

Henceforth, any organisation or an individual who fails to comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding electricity industry risks punishment from Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). This was, as Consumer protection body renewed its call on Nigerians dissatisfied with the quality of services offerbytheServiceproviders to seek redress through it . It explained that, the FCCPC amended Act which confers it with enforcement power, in addition to the provision of tribunal were meant for people to get judgment against poor service by service providers. The Commission stated this yesterday as electricity consumers within Abuja axis under Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) thronged venue of FCCPC’s consumers complain resolution platform, to complaint, and seek resolution to assorted electricity supply challenges.
Related Articles
We‘ll receive sacked lawmakers back but… –C’River PDP
It was the same stance adopted by the Cross River State Chapter, which said that they would be “accorded all rights and privileges of members.” The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mike Ojisi, told our correspondent in Calabar during the week that all the lawmakers would be pardoned “if they return to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Page And His Futile Attempt To De-market President Buhari
Truly, from the outset, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari knew Aso Rock is a hot seat and Nigeria, a very complex country to govern. He has millions of admirers, and enough political adversaries too. President Buhari is not a leadership neophyte. So, despite the toughness of the game, he has refused to succumb to the fusillade […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
By-election: You worked against APC, Araraume tells Uzodinma
Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of sabotaging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Imo North senatorial byelection in the state. Araraume alleged that Uzodinma’s anti-APC activities was public knowledge across the South-East and urged the national leadership of the party to pay serious attention to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)