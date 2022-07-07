FCCPC threatens to punish violators of electricity extant rules

Henceforth, any organisation or an individual who fails to comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding electricity industry risks punishment from Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). This was, as Consumer protection body renewed its call on Nigerians dissatisfied with the quality of services offerbytheServiceproviders to seek redress through it . It explained that, the FCCPC amended Act which confers it with enforcement power, in addition to the provision of tribunal were meant for people to get judgment against poor service by service providers. The Commission stated this yesterday as electricity consumers within Abuja axis under Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) thronged venue of FCCPC’s consumers complain resolution platform, to complaint, and seek resolution to assorted electricity supply challenges.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...