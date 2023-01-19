FCCPC to beam searchlight on health sector

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is to beam its searchlight on the health sector to tackle trampling of consumers’ rights in the sector. The agency, which stated this yesterday in Abuja, commended the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, for domesticating the Patients’ Bill of Rights. Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukere, said this during an event in Abuja held for the domestication of the PBOR by the FMC. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had in July 2018 launched the bill, which is meant to articulate the rights of patients in the healthcare sector. The bill was aimed at effectively addressing the issue of consumer abuse in the sector.

