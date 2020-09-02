FCCPC to probe conduct of pay TV service providers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it has opened an investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay TV service providers in the country. Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Babatunde Irukera, who disclosed this in a signed statement yesterday, said the agency had conducted an investigation, pursued legal action in court, secured an injunction preempting price increase, and entered specific orders regarding a provider in the last 24 hours.

He said FCCPC also engaged in periodic surveillance and monitoring, and more recently inquired into a purported tax increase by at least one provider. The investigation he said was being undertaken to address the commission’s concerns and publicly expressed consumer dissatisfaction with Pay TV services.

“The scope of the inquiry includes, but is not limited to questions about unfair dealings, unreasonable and manifestly unjust contract terms, and abuse of market power, colourable pricing practices and other otherwise obnoxious or illegal conduct.” He said operators were invited to familiarise themselves with the FCCPA and statutory clarifications of their obligations to the FCCPC under S.104 in addition to, and or irrespective of any obligations to other regulators. “The commission will continue to pursue initiatives and efforts that promote and ensure fairness to all,” he pledged.

