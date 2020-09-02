News

FCCPC to probe conduct of pay TV service providers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it has opened an investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay TV service providers in the country. Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Babatunde Irukera, who disclosed this in a signed statement yesterday, said the agency had conducted an investigation, pursued legal action in court, secured an injunction preempting price increase, and entered specific orders regarding a provider in the last 24 hours.

He said FCCPC also engaged in periodic surveillance and monitoring, and more recently inquired into a purported tax increase by at least one provider. The investigation he said was being undertaken to address the commission’s concerns and publicly expressed consumer dissatisfaction with Pay TV services.

“The scope of the inquiry includes, but is not limited to questions about unfair dealings, unreasonable and manifestly unjust contract terms, and abuse of market power, colourable pricing practices and other otherwise obnoxious or illegal conduct.” He said operators were invited to familiarise themselves with the FCCPA and statutory clarifications of their obligations to the FCCPC under S.104 in addition to, and or irrespective of any obligations to other regulators. “The commission will continue to pursue initiatives and efforts that promote and ensure fairness to all,” he pledged.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N200bn scam: Senate orders NTA-Startimes Mgt team to vacate

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Senate, yesterday, ordered the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Startimes joint venture to step aside for a forensic audit of the accounts of the venture.   The apex legislative Chamber took the decision after three failed attempts to convince the Senate’s Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning of the […]
News

Tanker explosion kills two in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Tragedy struck along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Owerri, Imo State yesterday as a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), exploded and killed two persons. The incident which happened at Irete, Owerri West Council by Forte Oil filling station, triggered panic, causing many to scamper for safety. Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the […]
News

SUJIMOTO MEETS FCT MINISTER OF STATE, DR. RAMATU TIJJANI ALIYU, SET TO PARTNER ON HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN ABUJA

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a luxury real estate company, Sijibomi Ogundele have extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who he described as being a passionate administrator and an example of quality leadership as she pilots […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: