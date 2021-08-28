News

FCE Yola matriculates 2, 234 NCE students for 2020/2021 academic session

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

A total of 2, 234 students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola, yesterday matriculated for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programme for 2020/2021 academic session. Speaking during the matriculation ceremony held at the college’s convocation ground, the Acting Provost, Johnson Blo Malgwa, charged the matriculating students to be committed and dedicated to their studies. He cautioned them against involvement in cultic activities and other deviant behaviours. He advised the students to handle all facilities under their care like the hostels and libraries with decorum and sensitivity for the overall interest of the institution. The provost who revealed that the E-Library of the college has been adjudged to be among the best in the North-East sub region, counselled the students to make the best use of it while undergoing their studies.

Our Reporters

