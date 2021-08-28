FCE Yola matriculates 2, 234 NCE students for 2020/2021 academic session

A total of 2, 234 students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola, yesterday matriculated for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programme for 2020/2021 academic session. Speaking during the matriculation ceremony held at the college’s convocation ground, the Acting Provost, Johnson Blo Malgwa, charged the matriculating students to be committed and dedicated to their studies. He cautioned them against involvement in cultic activities and other deviant behaviours. He advised the students to handle all facilities under their care like the hostels and libraries with decorum and sensitivity for the overall interest of the institution. The provost who revealed that the E-Library of the college has been adjudged to be among the best in the North-East sub region, counselled the students to make the best use of it while undergoing their studies.
Related Articles
Court dismisses suit against Oshiomhole, others
An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi yesterday dismissed a suit filed against the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and three others. The said suit, which was filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others, had prompted the court to grant an interim order on March 4 suspending […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
W’Bank pledges $2.5m to assist property enumeration in Benue
The World Bank is expected to inject a whopping $2.5 million to assist the Benue State Government effectively carry out property enumeration project. Besides, the state government is to contribute at least N300 million to the success of the scheme. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge, disclosed this at the unveiling […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police Academy fixes Sept.17 for entrance exam
The Police Command in Kaduna, says the entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy Wudil, has been scheduled for Thursday, September 17, across the country. The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)