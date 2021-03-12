FCE(T) Akoka, Mgt denied watching students nakedness via installed CCTV cameras

Student staged protest over ejection of illegal hostel occupants not CCTV camera installation

The Management of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka has denied the allegation that any of its staff are watching its female students nakedness via installed CCTV cameras. It also denied that its students staged protest against the school management for allegedly installing CCTV cameras around the female hostels within the school premises. The school management however stated that few students protested against the ejection of some illegal occupants’ in one of the school female hostels.

The school management made this known at a press briefing delivered by its Provost on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the college Academic Board Hall

It will be noted that a publication (not in New Telegraph platforms) went viral on March 6, 2021 alleging that the institution installed CCTV in some certain places thereby denying female students right to personal privacy.

Students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Akoka, Lagos State, have staged a protest against the management of the school for allegedly installing CCTV cameras around the female hostels within the school premises.

The protest broke out in the early hours of yesterday, after the School’s Dean of Students, Wahab Azeez, was alleged to have entered the hostel at midnight, to chase students out, over some behaviour he couldn’t condone which he saw via the cameras.

According to some of the students, the CCTV camera was installed almost everywhere in the female hostel thereby denying them of personal privacy.

Some female students also revealed that the school management and lecturers had been watching their nakedness since after the installation of the cameras, as they claim their lecturers had said it to their faces before.“

While speaking at a briefing, the Provost of the College, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez emphasized that the purported installation of cameras is still an ongoing project which has neither reached 30% stage of completion nor is active. Therefore, no student privacy could have been breached by the system. Besides, the installation is done purely for security reasons.

Azeez, in his speech noted that the management of the institution are teachers of teachers who understand and fully respect the needs and right to privacy of students, mould character and detest indecent behaviours. Therefore, the institution will not be working against its principles and believe.

He stated that the ejection of the illegal occupant of the student hostel which actually resulted to the protest was necessitated due to over population of the hostels facilities and the need to observe the COVID-19 protocol which the management believe is paramount to be adhere to.

The student union executives who spoke with Journalist at the briefing include: Omotola Adewale, and Odekilekun Mubarak Adedeji.

Adewale in his statement dismissed the allegation that the protest was due to installed CCTV camera; but stated that the demonstration arise as a result of the ejection of ‘illegal occupants’ in the female students hostels which many students found not too comfortable.

Odekilekun, in buttressing his colleague points stated that the current school management is always working to improve the facilities within the students domains, and is ever ready to meet demands of its students,

