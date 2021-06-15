FCE(T) Provost: Our plan is to upgrade college to education varsity

Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Azeez, has said that his administration’s desire is to upgrade the college to Federal University of Technical Education.

This was as he noted that efforts were ongoing with support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to improve the current state of the college, especially in the areas of infrastructure, learning, and teaching.

Azeez, who assumed office as the 12th substantive Provost of the college in May 2019, disclosed this during a press conference organised to commemorate his two years in office.

He said: “The Act that established the college is being amended at the National Assembly because my aspiration is to ensure that this college is upgraded to a Federal University of Technical Education.

“This is to enable us to service the education needs of students that want to run degree programmes in technical education, and we are already talking with members of the National Assembly on this. “We need to make the public realise the importance of technical education in Nigeria’s development.

China is giving preference to technical education, and this has been the major reason for its progress. “In all of these things, TETFund has been of great assistance; our academic programmes are increasing, and so we need to expand and create the enabling environment for younger ones to learn more skills.”

The Provost, however, listed some of the challenges inherited from the previous administration in the college to include inadequate teaching infrastructure, dearth of facilities, problems of landscape, dilapidated hostel accommodation, erratic power supply, and misrepresentation of the college.

Despite the challenges, Azeez stressed: “We have created more and improved our ventures as part of the efforts to tackle the issue of inadequate funds, and also to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that our activities do not suffer.

“Now, the issue of water and power supply is being addressed; alternatively, we got a proposal from a consultant to provide solar energy to power our streetlights and illuminatetheentirecampusenvironment when there is power failure.”

But, the Provost insisted that the management of the college needed the inputs and support of the Lagos State Government, given the location of the Federal Government-owned college in Lagos, even as he further explained that the idea was to bring to the awareness of the state government that the college has facilities which could accommodate and help students from its technical schools/colleges to pursue their career in the college

