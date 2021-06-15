Education

FCE(T) Provost: Our plan is to upgrade college to education varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Azeez, has said that his administration’s desire is to upgrade the college to Federal University of Technical Education.

 

This was as he noted that efforts were ongoing with support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to improve the current state of the college, especially in the areas of infrastructure, learning, and teaching.

 

Azeez, who assumed office as the 12th substantive Provost of the college in May 2019, disclosed this during a press conference organised to commemorate his two years in office.

 

He said: “The Act that established the college is being amended at the National Assembly because my aspiration is to ensure that this college is upgraded to a Federal University of Technical Education.

 

“This is to enable us to service the education needs of students that want to run degree programmes in technical education, and we are already talking with members of the National Assembly on this. “We need to make the public realise the importance of technical education in Nigeria’s development.

 

China is giving preference to technical education, and this has been the major reason for its progress. “In all of these things, TETFund has been of great assistance; our academic programmes are increasing, and so we need to expand and create the enabling environment for younger ones to learn more skills.”

 

The Provost, however, listed  some of the challenges inherited from the previous administration in the college to include inadequate teaching infrastructure, dearth of facilities, problems of landscape, dilapidated hostel accommodation, erratic power supply, and misrepresentation of the college.

 

Despite the challenges, Azeez stressed: “We have created more and improved our ventures as part of the efforts to tackle the issue of inadequate funds, and also to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that our activities do not suffer.

 

“Now, the issue of water and power supply is being addressed; alternatively, we got a proposal from a consultant to provide solar energy to power our streetlights and illuminatetheentirecampusenvironment when there is power failure.”

 

But, the Provost insisted that the management of the college needed the inputs and support of the Lagos State Government, given the location of the Federal Government-owned college in Lagos, even as he further explained that the idea was to bring to the awareness of the state government that the college has facilities which could accommodate and help students from its technical schools/colleges to pursue their career in the college

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]
Education

Provost, others task students on skill acquisition

Posted on Author Akinlolu Johnson

The graduating students of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos have been advised to embrace entrepreneurship and vocational skills acquisition programmes as they strive for greater academic achievement and selfdevelopment.   The advice was given by the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez during […]
Education

Kwara arranges WAEC exam for 16-year-old COVID-19 patient

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A 16-year-old female COVID-19 patient is sitting for her senior secondary school certificate examination at the Kwara State COVID-19/Infectious Disease Centre in Ilorin, the state capital. The patient – whose name and school were withheld to avoid stigma — wrote her Agricultural Science paper on Wednesday under close supervision by an official of the West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica