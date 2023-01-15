FCID summons OAP Dotun after wife’s claim of forced abortion

The police have summoned popular On Air Personality, Dotun, following a petition by Omotayo, his estranged wife. In December, it became public knowledge that Omotayo filed for divorce over a claim of forced abortion. Omotayo had accused her partner of forcing her to abort her third pregnancy as a married woman. She wrote the deputy inspector general (DIG) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja. In the petition, she further made claims of unlawful entry, malicious damage, criminal trespass, and unlawful use of policemen by the OAP who subsequently denied the allegations in a strong-worded public reaction. FCID has now invited Dotun for questioning we understands is to happen on January 16. In the invite, the FCID said Dotun will be made to provide responses “in respect of an ongoing investigation”. “This is to formally invite you in respect of an ongoing investigation at the SWAT/FCIID, Abuja on Monday 16th, January 2023 at 11.00 am to interview [with] the commissioner of police through DSP Ubali,” the invite reads. An FCID source contacted on the nature of the questioning added that it was “only a factfinding” engagement. Omotayo got married to Dotun, whose full name is Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, in 2013. They have two kids. Although Dotun didn’t detail what transpired between him and his wife, the OAP, during his short commentary, argued: “Several lies have been told. Several attempts have been employed to pervert the course of justice.”

