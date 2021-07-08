FCMB acquires 60% stake in AIICO Pension Managers

FCMB Group Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that its pension management subsidiary, FCMB Pensions Limited, has received relevant regulatory approvals and concluded the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in AIICO Pension Managers Limited. According to a statement signed by the management of FCMB Group Plc, this is made up of 33.9 per cent stake held by AIICO Insurance Plc and 26.1 per cent stake held by other shareholders in AIICO Pensions.

The acquisition makes AIICO Pensions an indirect subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc. “The acquired stake was reduced from the initial 96.3 per cent stake in our notification to the NGX on 25 June 2020 to comply with the transaction structure approved by regulators. “The goal is to combine the businesses of FCMB Pensions and AIICO Pensions to build a stronger and more resilient business,” the group said.

Also in a statement signed by Donald Kanu, Company Secretary, AIICO Insurance Plc, the insurance firm said: “Pursuant to Rule 17.6 of the Issuers Rules, Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) 2015 and following the obtention of all relevant regulatory approvals, AIICO Insurance Plc hereby notifies the Exchange of the completion of the sale of AIICO Insurance’s 33.9 per cent shareholding in AIICO Pensions Managers Limited to FCMB Pensions Limited.

