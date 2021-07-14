Business

FCMB appoints Edun managing director

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited. A statement made available to New Telwgraoh said this announcement “is subsequent to the end of service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.” It noted that the board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies. “The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

Prior to this appointment, Edun was the Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer of the bank and previously served as the acting managing director. With a work experience spanning nearly 35 years, Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile- Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Ac-countants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA®️ Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lenovo tops as global PC shipments hit 71.4m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

China-based Lenovo continues to dominate the PC market in Q3’20 as its shipments rose to over 18 million units for the first time. According to data from research firm, Gartner, Lenovo is closely followed by HP and Dell. Global PC shipments totalled 71.4 million units in Q3’20, a 3.6 per cent increase from the third […]
Business

Group: Stop buying transformers for DisCos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A human rights group, Africa Anti-Slavery Coalition (AASLAC), has advised Nigerians to organise themselves and resist the emerging trends where they are being compelled to be buy transformers for electricity distribution companies (DisCos). In a press statement issued in Lagos, the group lamented that Nigerians were being subjected to all manner of exploitation by DisCos […]
Business

S’Korean student recycles face masks into stools

Posted on Author Reporter

  How many disposable masks does it take to make a stool? Kim Ha-neul knows it takes 1,500. Bothered by the waste caused by disposable face masks, many of which are made of polypropylene, the South Korean furniture design student has come up with an eco-friendly solution, melting them to make stools he calls “Stack […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica