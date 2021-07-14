FCMB appoints Edun managing director

The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited. A statement made available to New Telwgraoh said this announcement “is subsequent to the end of service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.” It noted that the board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies. “The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

Prior to this appointment, Edun was the Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer of the bank and previously served as the acting managing director. With a work experience spanning nearly 35 years, Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile- Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Ac-countants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA®️ Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

