Business

FCMB appoints Odeghe as executive director

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the appointment of Obaro Odeghe as Executive Director, Wholesale Banking. This follows the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In this role, Obaro will focus on deepening FCMB’s Wholesale Banking franchise in Nigeria by further expanding the coverage of bulk currency exchange, large fund management, trade transactions, working capital financing, and bank-to-bank lending for large corporations, other financial institutions, and government agencies, among others. A seasoned financial services executive with over 25 years of experience, Obaro’s track record of exceptional performance cuts across Trade Finance and Operations, Corporate, Commercial, SME, Consumer, and Institutional Banking. Odeghe holds a Bachelor of Agriculture degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree in Business

Administration from the same University. He has attended several domestic and international executive training programmes at leading business schools, including Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and the London Business School. Obaro is a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD), an honorary Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and currently a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Financial Institutions Training Centre. He is also a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and the National Institute of Management (NIM).

 

