FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun acting MD

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has appointed Mrs. Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director, in the interim, while Mr. Adam Nuru, is on leave, the lender said in a statement yesterday. The bank emphasised that Edun has not been appointed as substantive managing director.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said Nuru, the Managing Director, volunteered to go on leave while it probes alleged unethical conduct involving him and a former employee of the bank, Moyo Thomas.

Until her recent appointment, Edun was the Chief Financial Officer of the bank, a role she held after serving in various capacities in the bank since joining in year 2000. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a masters’ degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S. and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte in 1987 with a focus on corporate finance activities as well as audit of banks and other financial institutions. She joined FCMB in year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control.

Like this: Like Loading...